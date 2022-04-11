Today in History

Today is Monday, April 11, the 101st day of 2022. There are 264 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which included the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this date:

In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as Emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815).

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver).

In 1899, the treaty ending the Spanish-American War was declared in effect.

In 1913, Postmaster General Albert S. Burleson, during a meeting of President Woodrow Wilson’s Cabinet, proposed gradually segregating whites and Blacks who worked for the Railway Mail Service, a policy that went into effect and spread to other agencies.

In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball’s color line (The Dodgers won, 14-6).

On April 11, 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis’ first wife, Jane Mitcham, filed for divorce. Lewis had already secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown.

In 1961, Bob Dylan made his first professional appearance at a club in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Also in 1961, former SS officer Adolf Eichmann went on trial in Israel, charged with crimes against humanity for his role in the Nazi Holocaust (Eichmann was convicted and executed).

In 1965, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones shared the bill at the New Musical Express poll winners’ contest in London.

In 1970, Paul McCartney announced what he called a temporary break from The Beatles.

Also in 1970, Apollo 13, with astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert, blasted off on its ill-fated mission to the moon (The mission was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded April 13. The crew splashed down safely four days after the explosion).

Again in 1970, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac announced he was leaving the band to follow his religious beliefs.

In 1980, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued regulations specifically prohibiting sexual harassment of workers by supervisors.

In 1981, guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli got married. They separated in 2002.

In 1983, “Gandhi” was the big winner at the Academy Awards, taking best picture and director. “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman” won the best song award.

In 1988, “The Last Emperor” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Cher won the best actress award for “Moonstruck.” Michael Douglas won best actor for “Wall Street.” The best original song award went “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”

In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when their plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In 2013, comedian Jonathan Winters, 87, died in Montecito, California.

In 2017, guitarist Jay Geils of The J. Geils Band was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts. He was 71.

In 2020, the number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world, topping 20,000. On the day before Easter, the Kansas Supreme Court allowed an executive order from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to remain in effect; it banned religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

Ten years ago: George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder (He was acquitted at trial); A California prison panel denied parole to mass murderer Charles Manson in his 12th bid for freedom.

Five years ago: In Dortmund, Germany, three bomb explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team’s players (Prosecutors alleged that the bomber bet that Borussia Dortmund’s shares on the stock exchange would drop in value and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism; he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison); David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering, a Midwestern homemaker who became an unlikely celebrity on her son’s late-night talk show, died at age 95.

One year ago: A Black motorist, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by a white police officer, Kim Potter, in suburban Minneapolis during a traffic stop (Potter, who said she had confused her handgun for her Taser, would be convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison); Iran’s underground Natanz atomic facility was struck by a blackout that Iran blamed on “nuclear terrorism”; Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, becoming the first Japanese golfer to claim the green jacket.

Cary Middlecoff, left, congratulates Claude Harmon after the latter won the Augusta Masters Golf Tournament, April 11, 1948 with a record-tying 279. Middlecoff was second with 284. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

T. R. Ponds of Love Creek Road, Knox County, Tenn., shown with family on April 11, 1938, is a handy man. He rents his two room house. “I would like electricity so I could get me one of those radios, but TVA hasn’t been over this way yet.” (AP Photo)

Ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev dances at his opening at the Minskoff Theater on April 11, 1978 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

George Bernard Shaw in New York April 11, 1933 in the course of a world tour. (AP Photo)

Former Duke lacrosse players from left, Dave Evans, Collin Finnerty, and Reade Seligmann applaud during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C., in this April 11, 2007 photo made after charges were dropped against the three who were accused of sexually assaulting an exotic dancer. Duke University has reached an undisclosed financial settlement the school said Monday, June 18. At rear from left are Phil and Kathy Seligmann, Reade’s parents, and Kevin Finnerty, Collin’s father. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

U.S. President Bill Clinton and Pakistans Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 1995. Bhutto is seeking release of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S., or return of a $.1.4 billion payment for the planes and associated equipment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Germany’s Bernhard Langer celebrates his 1993 Masters Tournament win Sunday, April 11, 1993 after getting his Green Jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

British Prime Minister Mrs. Margaret Thatcher greets the Emir of Bahrain on the steps of No. 10 Downing Street on April 11, 1984 in London. The Emir is in London for a 3-day state visit. (AP Photo/Joseph Schaber)

Rock singer Linda Ronstadt and California Gov. Jerry Brown together during a visit to a United Nations desertification program in Northern Kenya near Lake Rudolph, Wednesday, April 11, 1979. Brown and Ronstadt have been travelling in Africa for a week on private vacation. (AP Photo/Mark Foley)

Muhammad Ali, noted mouthpiece of the boxing world, has to listen here as heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has the floor for a word during their contract signing in New Orleans, April 11, 1978. The fighters will meet on September 15 in the Superdome. (AP Photo)

Former Associate FBI Director W. Mark Felt, and his wife Audrey, appear on NBC’s “TODAY” television show in Washington, D.C. in this Tuesday, April 11, 1978 file photo. Felt, the former FBI second-in-command who revealed himself as “Deep Throat” 30 years after he tipped off reporters to the Watergate scandal that toppled a president, died Thursday Dec. 18, 2008. He was 95. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, FILE)

Florida palms frame the Apollo 13 spacecraft as it lifts from its pad at Cape Kennedy carrying astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and John Swigert to the moon, April 11, 1970. (AP Photo)

Breaking into a frug, actor Sidney Poitier releases tension during a break in filming of “In the Heat of the Night” on location in Tennessee, April 11, 1967. He says the role is one of the most intense he has ever played, and this is his way of keeping up. He plays a black detective from the north sent to investigate a murder committed in the south. (AP Photo)

Israelites outside Jerusalem courtroom, April 11, 1961 where Adolf Eichmann went on trial for mass murder of Jews in World War II listen to court proceedings over a portable radio. (AP Photo/Prangle)

One-night-stand musicians will find this new pneumatic guitar invented by Felix Barrel, a Paris night club musician, a boon. The body of the guitar is entirely collapsible and can be blown up to give normal sounds. Barrel plays his guitar, April 11, 1955. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton)

Japanese crowd around a public address system outside the Kyodo news agency in Tokyo on April 11, 1947 to get the latest returns in their national elections. Lacking speedy and efficient methods of gathering ballots, the Japanese people have to take a day by day play on the returns which took almost a week to complete. (AP Photo/Charles P. Gorry)

U.S. President George H. Bush signs a proclamation making this National Volunteer Week during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 11, 1989 in Washington. Watching the president, from left are, David Devore, Boy Scouts of America, first lady Barbara Bush, Tyesha Renee Jones, 9, of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Camilla Whitefield, 14, Girl Scouts of America. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Oscar winners Cher, left, and Michael Douglas pose in front of the Oscar statuette at the 60th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., Monday night, April 11, 1988. Cher won the best actress award for her role in “Moonstruck.” Douglas won the best actor award for his role in “Wall Street.” (AP Photo)

Liberace is interviewed in his hotel room in New York on April 11, 1984 where he is practicing for his two week performance at Radio City Music Hall. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler )

Rock and roll pianist and singer Fats Domino receives the Radio Luxemburg Honorary Golden Lion Award on April 11, 1981 in Dortmund, Germany. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau)

Pope John Paul II lifts a child in his arms as he stands in the back of his vehicle, surrounded by a crowd in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Vatican City, April 11, 1979. (AP Photo)

Marison Malaret, right, of Puerto Nuevo, Puerto Rico, recevies the Miss Universe crown from last year’s title holder, Gloria Diaz of the Phippines during ceremonies April 11, 1970 on Miami Beach. Miss Malaret has brown hair, green eyes, stands five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Her measurements are 35-23-35. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

The crew of the Apollo 13 lunar landing mission are shown in their space suits on their way to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Kennedy, Fla., Saturday, April 11, 1970. Flight Commander James A. Lovell Jr., is waving, followed by Lunar Module pilot John L. Swigert Jr., and Command Module pilot Fred W. Haise Jr. An explosion on board forced Apollo 13 to circle the moon without landing. (AP Photo/NASA)

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law the Civil Rights Open Housing bill during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 11, 1968. Watching in the front row, from left, are, Sen. Clifford Case, R-N.J.; Sen. Hugh Scott, R-Pa.; Rep. William McCulloch, R-Ohio; Sen. Edward Brooke, R-Mass.; Sen. Jacob Javits, R-N.Y.; Speaker John McCormack, D-Mass.; Rep. Emanuel Celler, D-N.Y.; Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn.; and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, far right. (AP Photo)

Robert Wise, right, presents the Irving G. Thalberg memorial Award for consistent production to Alfred Hitchcock, in Santa Monica, Calif. April 11,1968. Presentation came during the annual ceremonies by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.(AP Photo)

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., greets a man during his tour of the Mississippi Delta near Greenville, Miss., on April 11, 1967. Kennedy is visiting the area with three other senators looking into the federal antipoverty program. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Ben Hogan sprays from sand trap at No. 2 hole during the Masters Tournament playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 1954. (AP Photo)

Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers’ first baseman, is shown at Ebbets Field, April 11, 1947. (AP Photo)

The second annual Zion Passion Play, given under auspices of overseer Wilbur Glenn Voliva, presented as a series of performances to end May 24. Last years presentation attracted 65,000 persons. This Lords supper players flanking Leroy J. Peacy, depicting Christ in Zion, Illinois on April 11, 1936. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 94. Actor Joel Grey is 90. Actor Louise Lasser is 83. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 81. Movie writer-director John Milius is 78. Actor Peter Riegert is 75. Movie director Carl Franklin is 73. Actor Bill Irwin is 72. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 65. Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 65. Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 61. Actor Lucky Vanous is 61. Country singer Steve Azar is 58. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 56. Actor Johnny Messner is 53. Rock musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) is 52. Actor Vicellous Shannon is 51. Rapper David Banner is 48. Actor Tricia Helfer is 48. Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 43. Actor Kelli Garner is 38. Singer Joss Stone is 35. Actor-dancer Kaitlyn Jenkins is 30.