Two little kids in goggles swimming in pool at vintage sunset

(WHNT) — Summer is here, which means vacations, sunscreen and well… bored kids! But you might want to do your research before taking your first dive of the season.

Public pools have a reputation for being filthy, as any germophobe will tell you. The old adage of “What momma doesn’t know won’t kill her” does not apply to science, where facts are indeed more cringy than fiction. So buckle up, ‘urine’ for a treat!

One in five people admit to peeing in the pool

According to a 2019 survey by the Water Quality & Health Council (WQHC), 40% of Americans said they’ve relieved themselves while swimming in the pool (yes, adults).

But it’s not just gross; officials say when urine reacts with chlorine, it leaves less of the germ-fighting chemical in the water to fend off other bacteria.

The survey also found another delicious fact, that 24% of Americans confessed to swimming in a public pool within one hour of having diarrhea.

51% of people use the pool as a communal bathtub

As if urinating in a public pool didn’t add enough unnecessary germs to the water your kids are swimming in (and gulping and squirting at each other), more than half of Americans say they have skipped showering before diving in.

Many even confessed to using the pool as a way to “rinse off” after yardwork or exercise…yum.

Chlorine doesn’t turn your eyes red

Opening your eyes underwater should be a pleasant experience, but if you’ve been blaming chlorine for not being able to do that, you’re pointing to the wrong guy.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that’s actually your eyes reacting to the pee, poop, sweat, dirt, skin cells, and personal care products (think deodorant, makeup, lotion, etc.). As chlorine reacts with these, it creates “chloramines.” Those are your red-eye fiends.

Another tidbit – the strong smell of chlorine at any pool doesn’t indicate a clean pool, but the exact opposite. You’re smelling chloramines, not the chlorine. So the less you smell, the cleaner the water.

Only 21% say they use pool test kits

When you visit a hotel or waterpark, you might drop your guard a little with the expectation that officials or governing forces would be strict enough to enforce regular testing – but you’d be wrong.

However, only one in five say they regularly check chlorine levels and pH in public pools.

An easy way to check the inspection scores at most swimming venues is by utilizing the WQHC’s inspection reports list. Don’t see your pool? Officials say you can contact your local or state health department to change that. You can also ask the pool manager directly.

The only county listed for Alabama is Jefferson County, meanwhile, there are no counties listed under Tennessee.

Whether you’re wondering how to keep your backyard pool clean and clear, or want to know how you can vet a vacation pool before you dip, you can find every tip on the WQHC’s website here.