(WHNT) – Carving ghoulish Jack-O’-Lanterns is among the many activities autumn brings. However, this year the National Park Service wants to see your park pumpkin designs!

The NPS shared a series of nature-oriented pumpkin stencils for you and your friends to carve. There are several to choose from, like bats, fat bears and “close encounters of the bison kind.”

“The Fat Bear” template (courtesy: The National Park Service) “The Close Encounter” template (courtesy: The National Park Service) “The Camper” (courtesy: The National Park Service)

On their website, they detail how to share your gourd-geous art:

Pick your favorite template and print to match the surface area of your pumpkin. You can also come up with your own design!

Cut the dark area of the template.

Use the template to trace the image on your pumpkin.

Carefully, carve out the design.

Share your park pumpkin art on social media using #FindYourPark or #EncuentraTuParque to add yours to the ever-growing parks-pumpkin-patch.

You can find the complete list of downloadable templates to use on the NPS website.