(WHNT) — “The Late Late Show,” hosted by James Corden, has been reportedly canceled after nearly 30 years of broadcasting.

Reports from ET and other notable outlets confirmed CBS’ decision to end the show, saying Corden’s exit at the end of the current season will be the last.

The network does however have something else in the works, rebooting the Comedy Central series “@Midnight” to offer as a replacement for fans of the current late-night show.

That series, featuring Chris Hardwick, ran 600 episodes from 2013 to 2017, though it’s unclear if he will make a return. Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, is expected to serve as executive producer on the reboot.

Corden announced about nine months ago that he anticipated leaving the show to spend more time at home with his family.

The Late Late Show debuted in 1995, featuring hosts like Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn and Craig Kilborn.