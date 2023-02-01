(WHNT) — It’s official: The “Dr. Phil Show” is coming to an end.

It was the 72-year-old talk show host who made the call to stop creating new episodes once the current 2022-2023 season finishes, a CBS report said.

Phil McGraw explained that he isn’t quite done with TV, however, and wants to expand his audience in a different venture, saying he has “grave concerns for the American family,” adding that he is “determined” to restore a “clarity of purpose” and “core values.”

“There is so much more I wish to do,” said McGraw.

His new focus will be on something in the prime-time market, which is scheduled to launch early in 2024, according to CBS Media Ventures. Exactly what the new venture is hasn’t been released just yet.

Dr. Phil quickly became a household name in the late 90s following his featured segment on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and was given his own talk show by 2002. He remained a fixture for many across the genre for the more than two decades it aired.

The show was nominated for 31 Emmys and addressed issues with addiction, relationships, mental health, families and even topics that were taboo to discuss at the time.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.”

After Oprah ended in 2011, the Dr. Phil Show became the most-watched syndicated daytime talk show. He held that crown until recently when “Live with Kelly & Ryan” took over that title.

Before his fame, McGraw went to the University of North Texas and earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. Later, he took part in a post-doctoral fellowship in forensic psychology from the Wilmington Institute and was a licensed psychologist practicing clinical psychology in Texas until he moved to California to launch his show.

Original episodes will still air during the current season, and the network said it still plans to sell reruns for “2023-24 and beyond.”