(WHNT) — Were you really about to let the reason you keep bananas in your freezer (National Banana Bread Day) slip by without even realizing it?

Because nothing says “Friday” better than a warm slice of baked heaven topped with rich, melted butter, so we’ve compiled a short list of some of the most popular recipes to help you kick off your weekend right.

Despite the fact that the cake-like quick bread has been around for over 87 years, it still ranks as one of the most favorite desserts (or breakfast treats). It started its “rise” to fame during the Great Depression.

Since its origin, multiple variations and alternative recipes have been created, along with delicious toppings and some interesting additions to the ingredient list:

The Original: Time to put those brown bananas to good use! With over 16,000 ratings and more than 12,000 reviews, this recipe runs uncontested for the perfect loaf.

Health Nut: For those concerned about gluten or dairy allergies, or about those pesky sugar levels, this recipe is sure to help fend off your worries.

Short-cut version: don’t have flour? Pancake mix comes to the rescue! This Farmers Almanac is an easy-to-follow recipe if you’re short on time (and ingredients).

Favorite add-ins and toppings:

Walnuts

Chocolate Chips

Strawberries

Caramel

Whipped Cinnamon Cream Cheese

Peanut Butter

Apples

Orange zest

Pecans

Cranberries

Nutella

Chai Latte Mix

Shredded Carrots

Rolled Oats

Poppy Seeds

Matcha

White Chocolate

Raspberries

Coconut

Pineapple

A few interesting tidbits you might not know about the history of banana bread include the fact that before baking soda and baking powder were invented, people used pearlash to make the quick bread.

Pearlash was a white granular substance that was mostly made up of potassium carbonate.

Thankfully, we don’t have to go to the trouble to make pearlash, which was done by extracting wood ashes and evaporating the lye. Pearlash was also used to make soap and glass, among other items.

Not the best baker? Check with your local stores, bakeries or restaurants to see if they can offer a slice of that warm, gooey, potassium-rich heaven.