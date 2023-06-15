Santa Monica, Calif. (KTLA) — A California teenager became an amputee and remains hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver slammed into him.

On June 2, 18-year-old Gelvy Ortiz was sitting at a bus stop in Santa Monica when he was struck by a suspected DUI driver.

The collision left Gelvy with injuries resulting in the amputation of his left leg.

Gelvy Ortiz became an amputee and remains hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver struck him in Santa Monica on June 2, 2023.

Gelvy Ortiz and his brothers in a family photo.

Doctors were still working to save his right leg as the teen remained hospitalized at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Gelvy is the youngest of four brothers who immigrated together to the U.S. from Guatemala in search of a better life. The siblings became orphaned at a young age when they lost their mother to breast cancer.

As a student at West Adams Preparatory High School, Gelvy thrived in academics and was an avid soccer player. He planned to enlist in the U.S. Army after high school.

Now, those dreams have been put on hold.

David Ortiz, Gelvy’s oldest brother, told Nexstar’s KTLA that life has not been easy since their mother’s death, but they hope their fighting spirit will help them overcome any obstacles that life throws their way.

The Oritz family is also hoping for justice for Gelvy.

The drunken driving suspect, identified as John Edward Alevizos, posted bail shortly after he was arrested in the crash.

Gelvy was able to thrive in school because his brothers worked hard to support their family, but now they’re unable to work since they’ve dedicated their time to caring for their brother as he recovers.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the family with mounting medical bills and expenses.