(WHNT) — Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-In program is set for April 16 through April 29 at stores across the country, with a free gift offered as an incentive.

Safety experts encourage anyone to recycle car seats that are old, expired or damaged by bringing them to any participating Target location.

In return, you can redeem a coupon on the Target app or on the website for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or other select baby gear. Those coupons will be good through May 13, 2023.

Since 2016, the store estimates around 2.19 million unsafe or expired car seats have been recycled, with 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials recycled.

To see if your local Target store is participating, you can enter your zip code here.