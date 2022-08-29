(WHNT) — September is Baby Safety Month, and Target celebrating that with its bi-annual “Car Seat Trade-In” program!

According to a news release, Target’s program will run from September 11 to 24. During this time, shoppers can bring old car seats to their local Target store and receive a 20% off coupon.

The coupon is valid until October 8, and must be used toward the purchase of a new car seat, stroller, or other baby gear like highchairs, bouncers, swings, and rockers. Purchases can be made using the Target Circle app or by going to target.com/circle.

According to Target, materials from the old car seats turned in will be recycled by Waste Management.

“This program is one more way Target is working to make it easier for guests to make and access sustainable choices, driving progress for Target’s sustainability commitments through Target Forward, which include commitments to eliminate waste,” the news release stated.

All stores, with the exception of a few small format stores, will participate in the program.