(WHNT) — Sticker shock is no surprise when it comes to buying tickets for pretty much any sporting event, but the Super Bowl always takes the cake when it comes to breaking the bank.

Super Bowl LVII (57) is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get ready to face off at State Farm Stadium, located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale, Arizona.

Any fans that have dreams to attend the playoff in person, though, should plan to fork over at least $5,368 for the cheapest seat, putting you at Terrace 421, Row 22 in the upper bowl.

If the price tag doesn’t concern you, then the cost of the most expensive single ticket for Super Bowl 57 comes in at $41,430. That ticket would place any fan at midfield in the club level at State Farm Stadium (Section 109, Row 4).

Would it pain you to know the first Super Bowl ticket cost just $12? That was in 1967 – when the Chiefs were matched against the Green Bay Packers.

The trend of starting prices for the cheapest tickets being in the thousands began in 2015 when the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course, you’ll be treated to a Halftime performance by international icon, entrepreneur, philanthropist and new Mom Rihanna.

Halftime Show performances in the past have seen the likes of The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Prince, Beyonce, Katy Perry, New Kids on the Block, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

If you think tickets are expensive, then you might want to shield your eyes from the price tag for commercials! One 30-second ad is said to be in the $7 million range, which breaks the record for the same air-time from 2022, which was $6.5 million.

Commercials during the big game are still a highlight, whether you’re just there for the snacks or watching every second.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CST.