Dale Strong is headed to the general election after defeating Casey Wardynski in a Republican runoff election Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — On the eve of the 118th Congress swearing-in ceremony, two North Alabama U.S. House members are indicating support for Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader who is facing a battle over his planned speakership.

In order to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, a person must receive at least 218 votes. Republicans currently have a nine seat majority, but The Hill reports at least five GOP members won’t back McCarthy.

The vote comes as Alabama’s 5th congressional district will have a new representative — Republican Dale Strong. He was elected in November and replaces six-term incumbent Mo Brooks, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

Strong told News 19 on Monday he would support McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker.

“The GOP caucus voted overwhelmingly to support McCarthy in November,” Strong said in a statement. “I am planning to support him tomorrow. I share the concerns of North Alabamians about how the House has been run in recent years, but at this time, there is no other alternative.”

“I also plan to on voting for the most conservative rules package ever presented which will give power back to committees,” he continued. “It is time for Republicans to unify so that we can advance our agenda. Our fight is not with each other. It is to stop the Biden policies that are killing our country.”

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama’s 4th District also told News 19 he would support McCarthy.

“I’m planning to cast my vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s earned it. No one has worked harder to take back the House than Kevin McCarthy.

“The American people elected a Republican majority in the House because they were tired of the direction of our nation and the leadership of Speaker Pelosi. The American people are expecting us to work to stop inflation, deal with the crisis at our southern border and hold the Biden Administration accountable. The sooner we elect a Republican Speaker, the sooner we can start.”

Strong, who served for 26 years on the Madison County Commission, also said he hopes to continue one of Brooks’ key committee assignments — a seat on the House Armed Services committee.

Strong said he had spoken to McCarthy about that possibility.

Alabama’s first female U.S. Senator Katie Britt will also be sworn in Tuesday. She replaces Richard Shelby, who served in the Senate for more than 36 years.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” Britt said. “As people across America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s resolutions.”

“I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate.

“Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”