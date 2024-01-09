Update 11 a.m. — Jackson County schools will remain closed on Wednesday.

“Superintendent Steve R. Benton, Sr. has confirmed all Jackson County (Florida) Schools will remain CLOSED on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 due to damage and road conditions from the weather early this morning,” officials wrote in a news release. “Continued updates of local conditions will be gathered. Employees and parents should monitor email, ParentSquare, Facebook, and local media outlets for additional updates.”

Update 10 a.m. — Now that the storm has passed through the area law enforcement is assessing the damage.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone that can possibly avoid the roads this morning to stay home. Some have taken to the roads to see the damage and it is making it very difficult for first responders who are rushing to help people who may be trapped in damaged homes and injured. Please stay home this morning,” deputies wrote in a news release.

They added that damaged areas include:

Curve on Thomas Drive area. An apartment complex (right across from Pirates Cove Marina) in that area sustained extensive damage. Treasure Circle area has been closed due to debris and water.

Venture Out, near Thomas Drive, has also sustained damage.

“Power lines hanging low on Hwy 2301. Do not attempt to touch or drive over downed power lines. South of Hwy 231 area affected. Indian Bluff and Sunshine has trees down on the road,” deputies wrote. “Intersections affected with damaged traffic lights. Please treat affected intersections as 4-way stops.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF 2 tornado touched down in Santa Rosa Beach near Dune Allen.

“Tree damage caused by high winds are currently blocking Chat Holley Road between County Road 393 and U.S. 331 S where homes sustained significant damage,” deputies wrote. “The tornado traveled northeast across Walton County to the eastern side of Freeport then across to Red Bay moving east into Holmes County.”

Deputies added that, “high winds and severe weather have caused widespread damage across Walton County resulting in power outages and road closures.”

Walton County Emergency Management is gearing up for damage assessments.

“At this time there are no reported injuries from the storm,” deputies wrote. “If your property sustained damage, please fill out the damage assessment survey form, which can be found on the Emergency Management website at wcem@waltoncountyem.org.”

In Jackson County, temporary shelters have opened. They are at Chipola Baptist Association, 3091 Highway 71 North, Marianna, and First Baptist Church, 2897 Green Street in Mariana.

Update 9:15 a.m. — The Hathway Bridge and West Bay Bridge have reopened according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Outside of the closure that will be conducted by the Florida Department of Transportation to ensure the integrity of the bride following the weather system passing through”

Update: 8:10 a.m. — The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the Hathaway Bridge and the West Bay Bridge. As a severe thunderstorm moves through residents should shelter in place.

Update 7:45 a.m. — Walton County officials are urging residents to stay inside.

Residents and visitors should “AVOID unnecessary travel until the storm completely passes through our area. We remain under severe thunderstorm warning. Power is out for some areas and debris will be littering to roadway. Use your best judgment and rely on local authorities,” officials wrote on Twitter.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At least four tornadoes struck Walton County Tuesday morning and another tornado came ashore on Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

We are getting reports of serious damage across Bay County.

Damage to a home in Callaway. Photo courtesy Amber Calhoun.

News 13 Meteorologists have been monitoring the conditions and keeping the public informed since 4 a.m. this morning. The team is still live as of 7 a.m.

The public is urged to stay away from damaged area and stay safe. Be wary of downed power lines.

The violent storms also delivered large hail.

We will have storm damage updates and information from local officials throughout the day here. Check back for more information.

Those of you with photos or videos of the storms can share them with us at news@wmbb.com.

