(WHNT) — Stamp prices could hurt your wallet just a little bit more by next January.

According to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), officials filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for a price change expected to happen on January 22, 2023.

The changes include raising prices for:

First-Class Mail Forever stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents

1 oz. metered mail to 60 cents

Domestic postcards to 48 cents

1 oz. letters mailed to another country to $1.45

USPS says there would be no increases to single-piece letters and flat additional-ounce prices.

The changes were already approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service. If approved by the PRC, the proposed increases would raise First-Class Mail prices by 4.2% to “offset the rise in inflation.”

USPS says, “As operating expenses continue to rise, these price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year-plan.”

Postal Service prices remain among the most affordable worldwide, officials say.