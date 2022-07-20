MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle that underwent multiple surgeries to remove cauliflower-like tumors was released last week off the Florida Keys with a satellite-tracking transmitter.

“Tortie” was treated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital after being rescued last December. The turtle was unable to dive and suffering from a debilitating disease.

After Tortie’s tumors were removed, the reptile’s treatment included antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a diet of mixed seafood and greens.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, children observe “Tortie,” a juvenile green sea turtle, just before the reptile was released off the Florida Keys Friday, July 15, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. She was found Dec. 1, 2021, unable to dive and afflicted with fibropapillomatosis — a tumor-causing disease that develops from a herpes-like virus affecting sea turtles globally. After being treated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital, “Tortie” was placed into the Atlantic Ocean and is to be part of the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, an online “race” that is to follow a dozen released turtles for three months. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Bette Zirkelbach, left, and Richie Moretti, right, of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, release “Tortie,” a juvenile green sea turtle, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. The reptile was found Dec. 1, 2021, unable to dive and afflicted with fibropapillomatosis — a tumor-causing disease that develops from a herpes-like virus affecting sea turtles globally. After being treated at the hospital, “Tortie” was released to join the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, an online “race” that is to follow a dozen released turtles for three months. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

The turtle’s satellite tracker will be monitored as part of the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, an online “race” organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy that follows the long-distance migration of a contingent of sea turtles over three months.