WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced ready-to-eat sausage links sold by Johnsonville are being recalled due to a possible foreign matter contamination.

Officials say 42,062 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links are affected by the recall, which was announced after one consumer complained about the product containing “very thin strands of black plastic fibers.”

The pork sausage links were made on Jan. 26, 2023. These products are impacted by the recall:

14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

Affected products will have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

Officials say there have not been any reports of bad reactions or hospitalizations, but encourage anyone who has the products in their possession to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, Consumer Relations Coordinator, Johnsonville, LLC, at 888-556-2728, or send her an email here.

You can also reach the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.