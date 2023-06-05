(WHNT) — “Prime Wireless” is an idea Amazon is allegedly toying with that could potentially lower the cellphone bills of Prime members down to $10 per month, or completely free.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is in talks with wireless carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and Dish about the possibility of offering a plan ranging from $0 to $10 for Amazon Prime members.

In a statement to Insider, however, a spokesperson for Amazon seemed to brush off the rumors.

“We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members,” said Bradley Mattinger, “but don’t have plans to add wireless at this time.”

The Bloomberg report, however, cited sources within the company who confirmed the talks, which, if brought to fruition, would have the potential to anchor it as a solid competitor among other wireless carriers.

Discussions reportedly center around Amazon piggybacking off the existing carriers’ networks as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in order to save on the expense of infrastructure building.

An annual Prime membership costs $139, but that price wouldn’t scare off prospective customers, as the average cellphone bill for Americans runs around $144 every month, according to JD Power.