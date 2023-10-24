WASHINGTON D.C. (WHNT) – Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) has dropped out of the race to become Speaker of the House.

There were eight candidates after Monday’s forum, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia and Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, as well as Palmer.

Palmer dropped out of the race ahead of the vote.

Voting continued on Tuesday morning, with Sessions being eliminated in the first round, and Emmer receiving the most votes. Bergman was eliminated in the second round of votes.

According to CBS News, when Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry was asked if the goal was to hold a floor vote Tuesday afternoon or evening for a House speaker, McHenry “held up his hands in a shrug-like gesture.”

