(WHNT) — Linkin Park is making a smashing comeback with the 20th-anniversary edition of their second album, 2003’s “Meteora,” which features one song that didn’t make the cut the first time around.

“Lost,” is an unheard track guaranteed to make many lifelong fans misty-eyed, as it features the vocals of the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington.

In a press release, Guitarist Mike Shinoda described his emotions when he discovered “Lost” in the band’s archives, saying it “was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.” He explained the significance, saying, “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with [late frontman Chester Bennington’s] voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way.”

A “super deluxe” box set of the reissue is scheduled to hit stores on April 7; it’s packed with four CDs, three DVDs and five vinyl records, a 40-page book, a poster of the “Meteora” wall, a lithograph by Delta, a sheet of nostalgic stickers and a stencil of the band’s vintage logo.

The regular CD and vinyl sets will include the entirety of “Meteora,” including “Lost,” along with 19 demos and novelties from Linkin Park’s archives (which, by the way, includes other unreleased songs like “Unfortunate” and “Halo) and 10 more live cuts.

They’re not even stopping there – the digital edition comes with two more full-length live albums (one was recorded in Texas, the other in Nottingham) and an entire slew of what they’re calling “lost demos.”

Here’s the full set for the “super deluxe” box:

‘Meteora’

1. ‘Foreword’

2. ‘Don’t Stay’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Hit The Floor’

6. ‘Easier To Run’

7. ‘Faint’

8. ‘Figure.09’

9. ‘Breaking The Habit’

10. ‘From The Inside’

11. ‘Nobody’s Listening’

12. ‘Session’

13. ‘Numb’

‘LPU Rarities 2.0’

1. ‘A.06’

2. ‘Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)’

3. ‘Sold My Soul To Yo Mama’

4. ‘Standing In The Middle’

5. ‘Program (Meteora Demo)’

6. ‘Faint (Demo 2002)’

7. ‘Figure.09 (Demo 2002)’

8. ‘Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002)’

9. ‘Cumulus (2002 Demo)’

10. ‘A-Six (Original Long Version)’

11. ‘Soundtrack (Meteora Demo)’

12. ‘Broken Foot (Meteora Demo)’

13. ‘Ominous (Meteora Demo)’

14. ‘Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

15. ‘Pepper (Meteora Demo)’

16. ‘Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo)’

17. ‘Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

18. ‘Rhinocerous (2002 Demo)’

19. ‘Attached (2003 Demo)’

‘Live Rarities 2003-2004’

1. ‘Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

2. ‘From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

3. ‘Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

4. ‘Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

5. ‘My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

6. ‘Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003)’

7. ‘Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004)’

8. ‘Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live)’

9. ‘Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

10. ‘One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

‘Live In Texas’ **

1. ‘Don’t Stay’

2. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

3. ‘Lying From You’

4. ‘Papercut’

5. ‘Side Two’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Figure.09’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘By Myself’

13. ‘P5hng Me A*Wy’

14. ‘Numb’

15. ‘Crawling’

16. ‘In The End’

17. ‘A Place For My Head’

18. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Live In Nottingham 2003’ **

1. ‘Session’

2. ‘Don’t Stay ’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Papercut’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Hit The Floor’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘Crawling ’

13. ‘In The End ’

14. ‘Easier To Run’

15. ‘A Place For My Head ’

16. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Lost Demos’ **

1. ‘Lost’

2. ‘Fighting Myself’

3. ‘More The Victim’

4. ‘Massive’

5. ‘Healing Foot’

6. ‘A6 (Meteora|20 Demo)’

7. ‘Cuidado (Lying From You Demo)’

8. ‘Husky (Hit The Floor Demo)’

9. ‘Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo)’

10. ‘Faint (Meteora|20 Demo)’

11. ‘Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo)’

12. ‘Shifter (From The Inside Demo)’

13. ‘Wesside’

14. ‘Resolution’

All this comes as the band has pretty much been MIA since the unexpected death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Despite their hiatus, the band has promised to stay in touch with their loyal fans “a little more regularly.”