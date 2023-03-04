The backyard of a Newport Beach home, as well as portions of land underneath the house, were swept away in a landslide on Friday morning. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – A home in Newport Beach, California, remains dangerously close to tumbling down a cliffside after the ground underneath gave way on Friday morning.

The multi-million-dollar home has been red-tagged — meaning officials feel it poses an imminent threat to health or safety — while two other nearby homes also remain in danger.

Emergency crews responded to the neighborhood, which overlooks the Newport Back Bay area, around 10:26 a.m. Friday.

Images captured by Nexstar’s KTLA show the home’s backyard completely swept away by the landslide, leaving portions of cement overhanging the cliff.

Cliffside collapse leaves Newport Beach homes dangling over the edge on March, 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Neighbors remain concerned and nervous about the area’s ground stability in the future.

The main home affected has been red-tagged while homes on either side were yellow-tagged, indicating less severe, but significant damage. One neighboring family voluntarily evacuated while the second residence was unoccupied due to construction.

“My heart breaks for them,” said Ursula Braeger, a neighbor.

The cause of the landslide remains under investigation. No one was injured during the cliffside collapse.

“We’re all kind of waiting to hear back with the geologist,” said Braeger. “We’ve had it checked out before and I think it’s something all of us are used to, living here. The fire department said it may have been coming from underneath.”