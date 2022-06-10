(WHNT) — A growing number of Black, Hispanic, and white adults are identifying as part of the LGBT community, according to new data from Gallup.

In a poll conducted earlier this year, Gallup found that Non-Hispanic Black, Non-Hispanic white, and Hispanic adults in the United States are all more likely to identify as something other than heterosexual when compared to data from 2012.

Growth among Hispanic adults was higher than white or Black adults with Hispanic LGBT identification reaching 11% last year. In contrast, around 6% of both Black and white American adults identified as LGBT in 2021.

The driving factor cited by Gallup for the increasing number of LGBT Americans was age.

Data shows that there is a greater tendency for young people to identify as something other than heterosexual, particularly when it comes to millennials and Generation Z adults.

Around one in five Generation Z adults, who were born between 1997 and 2003, identify as LGBT, compared with one in 10 millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, who identify as LGBT. Gallup stated the higher LGBT identification among Hispanics is a result of the younger overall age of the Hispanic population in the United States.

Just one in 20 adults in older generations identify as LGBT – just 6% of older Hispanic, Black, and white Americans consider themselves lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Learn more about Gallup’s study of LGBT identification here.

Gallup’s data was based on data from more than 12,000 phone interviews in 2021 with U.S. adults over 18. Those interviews included over 1,000 Black and Hispanic Americans each.