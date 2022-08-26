LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist’s office.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44 allegedly drove to the business after hours and parked outside the front entrance.

She then walked to the rear of the building, covered her body with the large box and made her way inside through an unlocked back door.









Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said.

“She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Wooten was identified and arrested on charges including simple burglary and tampering with surveillance.

She was released from jail Wednesday on a $30K bond.

All the items were recovered.