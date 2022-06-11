WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County authorities have confirmed that the Central State University lockdown has been lifted, and there is no active threat following reports of an active shooter earlier this morning.

According to Central State University Police Chief Stephanie Hill, a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The campus was put under lockdown, according to a Tweet posted by the university at 9:08 a.m.

Central State University released a statement at 11:28 a.m. addressing the situation. According to the statement, the school received reports of what was believed to be an active shooter.

The University Police Department responded immediately and activated the campus-wide Emergency Alerts System. Several nearby law enforcement agencies also responded to assist.

At this time, the campus is clear and has been deemed safe. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no threat of an active shooter, according to the statement.

“When we hear things like this, we act immediately to make sure our campus community is safe. The University has emergency plans – the individuals involved in those plans acted immediately and followed all of our safety protocols,” University President Jack Thomas said.

The incident is currently under investigation

