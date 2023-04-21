AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Some residents in Aurora, Ohio, were surprised to find their Amazon package missing, but were even more shocked to find out the culprit.

The incident happened Tuesday night.

In video captured by a security camera, a sneaky raccoon is seen dragging the package off the porch and across the yard.

“We had a thief steal our Amazon package off our front porch last night on East Pioneer Trail,” Sally Baird said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Trying to decide whether or not to press charges!”

It turns out the package was full of food for some ducklings hatching in their incubator.

“The little rascal toted it off and ate every bite,” Baird told WJW. “The entertainment provided by our masked bandit was worth every penny it cost to replace.”