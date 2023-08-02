WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall of organic liquid probiotics sold by Ozona Organics, LLC., used for humans and animals.

According to the press release on August 1, the recall is due to the possibility that the affected products could become “contaminated with microbial growth.”

The company is voluntarily recalling the products, saying the high water activity in the formula provides a potential for microbial growth and could become harmful. However, no adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported.

Affected products were sold online through the company’s website, on Amazon and in Walmart stores throughout the United States. These products intended for human use are included in the recall:

Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health – sold in 4oz., blue glass bottles and 16oz., blue plastic bottles

GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids – sold in 2oz., blue glass bottles

GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women – sold in 4oz., blue glass bottles

Below are the numbers on products affected by the recall:

Ozona Organics Dog, Cat, Equine, and Swine Probiotics are being recalled “in their entirety,” according to the FDA. Affected products include those distributed between August 2021 and July 2023 and were sold through the company’s website.

The probiotics intended for animals were sold in 4oz., blue glass bottles with droppers. Ozona Organics Probiotics for Equine and Probiotics for Swine came in 1-gallon, white plastic bottles with handles.

Officials say there were no other Ozona Organics or Go Healthy products affected by this recall.

Anyone who has these items is encouraged to throw them away. Customers with questions can contact Ozona at (325) 203-4026 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CST., Monday through Friday.

You can find label and product information here.