BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WGNO) — Police released more information following an apparent murder-suicide at a Mississippi hotel that left three people dead on Wednesday, including two police officers.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference and reveal more information about the fatal shooting.

Detectives say around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe with BSLPD responded to the Motel 6 on Highway 90. That’s where police found the subject, 43-year-old Amy Anderson, sitting in a car with a child.

Mississippi Bureau of of Investigations investigators inspected a police vehicle on the scene of the murder of two police officers outside a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Police say a woman shot and killed two officers before killing herself. (Hannah Ruhoff/The Sun Herald via AP)

After a nearly 30-minute conversation with the officers, the MBI says Anderson fired a gun from inside the vehicle, striking both officers. She then turned the gun on herself.

The investigation of the incident continues with updates to come as more information is released. Watch the press conference in the player above.