(WHNT) — Tech giant Apple unveiled several elements of its iOS 17 upgrade on Monday, and one of the key features has been a long time coming.

The new “Sensitive Content Warning” would prevent users from seeing unsolicited nude photos, with an option to opt-in or out of possibly obscene imagery. The feature would apply not only to messages, but anything received in AirDrop, the systemwide photo picker, FaceTime messages, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and third‑party apps.

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which covered not just the iOS upgrade, but the company’s new mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro.

You will also have the option to blur photos or videos that might be sensitive before seeing them, another feature available for use in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and third‑party apps.

An expansion of its Communication Safety feature aimed at protecting younger eyes, Apple hopes the upgrade will prevent unwanted pictures.

Other new aspects joining the upgrade include Journal and Standby, Visual Look Up and new mental health and vision health features added to the Health app.

You can dig into all of the new and updated features of iOS17 here.