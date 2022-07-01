NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— You can now see a new mural in New Orleans in support of the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act.

The mural, located at 633 Carondelet St. in the Warehouse District, was designed by NOLA native Journey Allen.

On Monday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the CROWN Act into law in an effort to protect people, especially those with natural hair, from hair-based discrimination. That makes this mural more than just art.

“We’re having a conversation about the value of Blackness and everything it represents in who we are and what we come from, and everything we give and contribute to this world. That should not be denied not based on hair,” explained Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, President and COO of Joy Collective.

The display is the nation’s second CROWN mural, following a Washington D.C. exhibit unveiled in July 2021.