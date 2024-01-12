UPDATE:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has had teams surveying damage in Cottonwood. They have confirmed an EF2 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 130 mph. The path length was 35.66 miles and the path width of 1000 yards.

The NWS confirmed that the tornado killed one person on Tuesday.

The tornado touched down near Graceville in Jackson County Florida and stayed on the ground until it reached Gordon, Alabama.

ORIGINAL:

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— Damage reports are coming across the Wiregrass.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, trees have been reported down, blocking Highway 85 near the 4-mile marker in Geneva County and Highway 130 near the 8-mile marker in Barbour County.

Houston County EMA Director Mark Powell says several large trees and debris have fallen across the county, some causing structural damage to several homes.

In Pansey, high-speed winds ripped apart a mobile home. The family believes the tornado flipped the house sometime between 7-8:00 a.m.

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Destruction of mobile-home in Pansey

Marianna also suffered heavy damage in the area surrounding the Arrowhead Campground.

Damage around Arrowhead Campground (Courtesy of Carol Laramore)

Reports show Cottonwood has seen severe damage, especially on Metcalf Road.

Damage on Metcalf Road in Cottonwood (Courtesy of Tracy Hunt)

Damage on Metcalf Road in Cottonwood (Courtesy of Tracy Hunt)

Damage on Metcalf Road in Cottonwood (Courtesy of Tracy Hunt)

Damage on State Line Road

Damage on State Line Road

Damage on State Line Road

Damage on State Line Road

Damage on State Line Road

A shed took heavy damage on Hodgesville Road in southern Houston County

Shed damaged on Hodgesville Road

Shed damaged on Hodgesville Road

On East Lafayette Street in Dothan, a tree fell on top of a car and home. No one was injured when the tree fell.

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Damage on East Lafayette Street in Dothan

Large trees fell on Willi Varnum Road in Houston County, blocking traffic for a short time.

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

Trees down on Willie Varnum Road

A tree fell on Hodgesville Road in southern Houston County.

Tree down on Hodgesville Road

Reports show a tree in Webb fell and destroyed a shed.

Unconfirmed reports show a billboard has fallen on Highway 231.

According to Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, several trees have been reported down across Geneva County.

No trees or debris have been reported in Henry County.

Dale CountySheriff Mason Bynum says trees have fallen across Dale County roads, and minor structural damage has been reported from around the county. Law enforcement tells WDHN that only small trees have been reported down in Coffee County.

Golfball-sized hail pounded Houston County not long before a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in the southern part of the county.

Stay with WDHN for updates.