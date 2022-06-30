WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of two lots of Morphine Sulfate tablets due to incorrect labeling, with concerns over possible overdoses or death.

Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Morphine Sulfate 30 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles), and one lot of Morphine Sulfate 60 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles).

According to the Burbank, California company, the bottles were mislabeled. The bottles labeled as having 30 mg tablets actually contain 60 mg tablets, while the bottles labeled as 60 mg tablets have 30 mg tablets inside.

The FDA says the major concern is patients who were prescribed the 30 mg tablets are at risk for overdose or death, while another concern is patients prescribed 60 mg could experience withdrawal and untreated pain with the lower dosage.

To this date, the FDA says there have been no reports made of either of these events.

Morphine Sulfate Extended-Release tablets are used to manage severe pain, the FDA states. The 30 mg tablets are round, purple-colored, film-coated tablets with “RD” and “71” written on one side and plain on the other side.

The 60 mg tablets are round, light orange-colored, film-coated tablets with “RD” and “72” written on one side and plain on the other side.

Bryant Ranch Prepack is notifying all of its distributors and customers by email, phone, and letter, along with arranging for the return of the affected products.

Anyone that has the mislabeled products is advised to stop using and contact Bryant Ranch Prepack Inc. by email here or call 877-885-0882.

If you have experienced any adverse reactions after taking the above-listed medications, the FDA advises you to contact your primary care doctor or call 911 in the event of an immediate medical emergency.