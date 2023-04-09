AUGUSTA, Ga. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile got close to one of the biggest stories in golf. It’s something that’s rarely seen in the game and a close call for fans at Augusta. The weather has been a major factor during the Masters, causing delays and a very big scare during the tournament.

During the Masters on Friday, play was suspended a second time after two pine trees fell near the 17th hole at Augusta National Golf Club. Luckily nobody was hurt. Gary Fisher from Mobile talks to us about what he saw.

“We just saw two or three pine trees come crashing down and people that was kind of perplexed, a moment that we didn’t know which direction, direction to run. At that point. We didn’t know if it hit people or somebody was injured, but it looked very bad,” said Fisher.