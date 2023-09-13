(NewsNation) — Former Vice President and presidential candidate Mike Pence will answer questions in front of a live studio audience Wednesday during a town hall hosted by NewsNation.

“On Balance” anchor Leland Vittert will moderate the event, which will include a remote audience in Des Moines, Iowa, of undecided, independent and Republican voters, at 9 p.m. ET.

To find out how you can watch Wednesday night’s Town Hall, viewers can see where to watch NewsNation by entering their ZIP code in the NewsNation Channel Finder app. The town hall will also be live-streamed in the player above.

Pence has been on the campaign trail in the early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire as he looks to gain support in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race.

He also went on the offensive at last month’s first GOP debate, touting his experience in the Trump administration and engaging in several back-and-forths with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. He also defended — as he has consistently done — his decision not to reject Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, during the certification of the 2024 election.

On the issues, Pence is a staunch opponent of abortion rights; supports continued U.S. military support for Ukraine; called for limits to the federal government’s role in education; and is an advocate for stricter security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He has thus far struggled to gain traction and is polling at 5%, according to RealClearPolitics averages. That’s behind Nikki Haley (6%), Ramaswamy (7%), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (13.3%) and former President Donald Trump (53.6%).

After the town hall, Blake Burman, anchor of “The Hill” will host a 30-minute program featuring analysis from NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt. An encore presentation will be available at midnight ET on Thursday.