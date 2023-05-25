A blurred shot of a textile with needlework of the stars part of the US flag (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — Monday, May 29 will mark the nation’s 155th Memorial Day.

Regardless of what your plans include that day, several businesses and government offices (yes, even the post office) will be closed across the country in observance.

If you’re wondering what will be closed and how that affects your day, check out the list below:

Federal Offices – Closed

– State Offices – Closed

Municipal Offices – Closed

U.S. Post Office – Closed . Mail will not run Monday, but will resume Tuesday

Banks – Closed

Financial Markets – New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed

Trash Pick-up – Trash pick-up is typically delayed due to the holiday. Check with your provider just in case

Restaurants – While most are expected to stay open, hours may change in observance

in observance Grocery Stores – A majority of the popular, larger chain stores will be open, though hours could be affected

To learn the history of Memorial Day and how you can honor the fallen men and women who died serving our country, click here.