(WHNT) — Motherhood is no easy feat, and the stigma surrounding the mental health of expectant mothers or new moms has started to lessen – especially with newer resources like a 24/7 hotline.

Postpartum depression used to be a taboo subject, but as mental health, in general, has become easier to talk about, moms across the world have felt more comfortable acknowledging their own struggles.

Maternal Mental Health Hotline is a free and confidential national support source for those who might be wrestling with their mental health amid the overwhelming flood of emotions.

You can utilize the hotline by calling or texting 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9HELP4MOMS).

Launching on May 8, 2022, the hotline recently received more funding. There is are English and Spanish-speaking options available.

Officials with the Health Resources & Services Administration’s (HRSA) Maternal & Child Health program still urge anyone that is in a suicidal crisis to call or text 988, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The Maternal Mental Health Hotline offers callers the following:

Phone or text access to professional counselors

Real-time support and information

Response within a few minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Resources

Referrals to local and telehealth providers and support groups

Culturally sensitive support

Counselors who speak English and Spanish

Interpreter services in 60 languages

There is no limit to how many times you can call the hotline or how long you can stay on the phone. When you call, you will be connected with a licensed or certified counselor who will provide resources, support and information to help. Loved ones can also contact the hotline on behalf of a mother, according to a recent statement.

On the USHRSA website, counselors are said to be trained in “how to provide culturally appropriate and trauma-informed support.”

Hotline counselors could be any of the following, and can also provide more referrals to local services:

Nurses

Doctors

Mental health clinicians

Doulas

Childbirth educators

Peer support specialists

Currently, Alabama is the third-worst state in the country regarding maternal death rates and sixth-worst in infant death rates.

Though some new moms might try to “power through” the signs of depression, the HRSA encourages new parents and family members to watch for these symptoms:

Feeling sad or hopeless most of the time

Lack of interest in things you used to enjoy

Less interest in caring for yourself (dressing, fixing hair)

Trouble concentrating

Trouble coping with daily tasks

Constant worry about your baby

Sleeping or eating too much or too little

Feeling very anxious or nervous

Unexplained irritability or anger

Unwanted or scary thoughts

Feeling that you are not a good mother

Thoughts of hurting yourself or your baby

The hotline also provides interpreter services for 60 additional languages.

For more information about the hotline or other resources that are available, you can visit the HRSA’s website here to find out how much help is within reach.