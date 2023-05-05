PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Pinellas County, Florida, men were arrested after an anonymous caller reported the group using a “small pickaxe” to hunt an alligator in Holiday, Wednesday evening.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the anonymous caller witnessed the three men harvesting an alligator measuring 5.5 feet.

After locating the individuals, authorities said the men admitted to the “illegal take” of the alligator. Two of the men accused the third of using a “weapon that appeared to be a small pickaxe to dispatch the alligator,” the report added.

The gator was seized as evidence.

All three men were charged with the illegal killing, possessing, or capturing of alligators.

In Florida, a license is required to hunt alligators. According to FWC, “the Statewide Alligator Hunt is a highly sought after limited entry hunt; there are often more than 15,000 applicants that will apply for approximately 7,000 permits.”