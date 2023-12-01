MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison man has been sentenced in a federal court Friday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2022.

Dillion Herrington, 31, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. On June 22, he pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Charges against Herringotn were initially dropped in June “without prejudice,” following a request by federal prosecutors, but his plea is said to be a part of that agreement.

Herrington, nicknamed the “MAGA Lumberjack” online was accused of throwing a 4×4 piece of lumber at police and hurling a police barricade as part of charges that allege he impeded and intimidated law enforcement.

Other items he was accused of throwing at law enforcement officers included a full water bottle and an unidentified object pulled from a box marked “DANGER HIGH VOLTAGE.”

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Herrington attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and later marched with others to the western side of the U.S. Capitol building.

On June 8, 2021, an FBI spokesman told News 19 that Herrington had been arrested on Gilbert Lane in Madison.