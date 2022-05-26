(WHNT) — Two of Little Debbie’s most iconic snack cakes are getting reimagined as a special, frozen treat.

The company, in partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream, will release two of its most famous treats, Star Crunch and Unicorn Cakes, as ice cream. The flavors will be available on a limited release at Walmart beginning on Saturday, May 28.

Star Crunch and Unicorn Cakes join a host of other Little Debbie snacks getting the ice cream treatment.

Here’s what each new flavor tastes like:

Unicorn Cakes – Sparkling Strawberry: Strawberry ice cream with blue icing swirl, purple sugar crystals, and pound cake pieces

Strawberry ice cream with blue icing swirl, purple sugar crystals, and pound cake pieces Star Crunch: Caramel ice cream paired with thick fudge and crispy chocolate pieces

Both new ice creams retail for $2.50 per pint. Little Debbie said once the flavors are sold out, they’ll be gone for the season; however, the seven other flavors released earlier this year will be available all the time.

Learn more about Little Debbie’s collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream here.