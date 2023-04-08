(KTLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday identified the attempted murder suspect at the center of Friday’s hours-long pursuit that ended in West Carson after traveling through multiple cities in Los Angeles County.

Police also named two women accused of helping the suspect in his getaway attempt and provided an update on the puppy that was tossed from a moving vehicle during the chase.

Gustavo Alvarez, a 27-year-old man from Los Angeles, was the initial suspect wanted for an attempted murder and carjacking at 101st and San Pedro streets on March 26, police said on Twitter.

Lynette Moreno, a 26-year-old woman from Los Angeles, was arrested and accused of setting up the second getaway vehicle used by Alvarez, and 25-year-old Michelle Zamudio, of Santa Monica, is accused of being the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

Alvarez is being held without bail on a charge of attempted murder, Moreno is being held in lieu of $67,500 bail on a charge of being an accessory to evading police and Zamudio is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail on a charge of evading police.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be coming, as during the pursuit, a puppy in a designer handbag was thrown from a moving vehicle, police said.

“Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers,” police said. “The puppy is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services, where it is presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was noted during the pursuit.”