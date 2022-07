LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a bullet was fired into a patient’s window at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

According to police, the incident happened on July 22, 2022, at about 11:40 p.m. The hospital is located at 1514 Vernon Road.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.