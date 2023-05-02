(WHNT) — For anyone listening to alternative rock in the 90s and early 2000s era, you might be familiar with a little-known band called Dogstar. No? Does Keanu Reeves ring a bell?

After a 20-year hiatus, the band teased its return in recent social media posts saying, “Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient,” sharing a picture of the three original bandmates posing for a photoshoot.

The band’s Instagram page touts a following just shy of 38k, with a bio that reads, “Dogstar is back.” As they replied to ecstatic fans, they wrote, “We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately.”

Dogstar also has an active Facebook presence, and yes, even Myspace.

Shortly after the release of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” Reeves formed the band with Robert Mailhouse after a chance encounter at a supermarket in 1991. The pair jammed in private before performing several live performances, with Reeves on bass and Mailhouse on drums.

Another lesser-known band at the time, Weezer opened for Dogstar in 1992 before they themselves exploded onto the scene a couple of years later.

A few years later in 1994, Bret Domrose joined as lead vocalist. The following year, they opened for Bon Jovi in Australia and New Zealand, sharing a stage with David Bowie. Domrose was eventually replaced by Gregg Miller.

In 1996, the band’s EP Quattro Formaggi (distributed by Zoo Entertainment) was released, followed by their debut album, Our Little Visionary.

Happy Ending, released in 1999, marked the last album for the band before disbanding due to other work commitments (mainly and more obviously Reeves’ schedule).

The announcement has plenty of alt-rock lovers of the grunge era feeling the euphoric nostalgia, especially with the possibility of a new album slated for 2023.