KEACHI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A train derailment in Keachi caused residents to evacuate from their homes Friday night after over 10,000 gallons of acid products were spilled.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, just before 11 p.m., a train derailed at the railroad crossing on Hwy 5 in Keachi.

By 2 a.m. the Louisiana State Police Hazmat team declared a mandatory evacuation of homes within a one-and-a-half-mile radius of the railroad crossing.

Drone shot of train derailment in DeSoto Parish Jan. 27. (Source: Marcus Stroud)

Officials concluded a debriefing with the LSP Hazmat team, Union Pacific, and hazmat contractions at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary inspection indicates that 16 cars derailed. Two of 16 derailed tank cars are leaking an acid-related product.

The particular acids react to moisture or water releasing vapor that has occurred at the scene. Officials say air monitoring devices are arriving on the scene to give a more specific determination of the affected areas. This will allow better determination of continued areas of evacuation.

Officials say 10,000 gallons of Acetic Anhydride and less than 1,000 gallons of Propionic were spilled as a result of the derailment.

Work crews have begun cleanup, and many evacuees have been relocated to a hotel for lodging.

For those that are displaced, shelter is offered at the Stonewall Community Center. Residents may contact dispatch for information on relocation accommodations at 318-872-3956. Residents will need to confirm their address and that it is within the evacuation radius.

The roadways are blocked at the following:

Hwy 172 @ 169 East

Frank Burford @ Smyrna Rd.

Hwy 5 @ Hwy 171

3015 @ Smyrna

3015 @ Hwy 5

Hwy 789 is completely shut down just south of Williamson Power Plant.

Keatchi is completely closed down as of right now, and the DPSO is asking residents to avoid driving in or through the closed areas.