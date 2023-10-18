(The Hill) — Israel’s government’s official Instagram account called out model and personality Gigi Hadid for a post she shared on the Israel-Hamas war.

Hadid, who is half-Palestineian, took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a graphic that read: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas,” according to Variety.

“Have you been sleeping the past week?” the State of Israel wrote on Instagram in reaction to Hadid’s post. “Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

The State of Israel’s post also included a graphic that revised the original post to call out Hamas.

The revised text reads: “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

The State of Israel also included in its post an image of a bloodied floor with children’s toys, writing to the model: “If you don’t condemn this your words mean nothing.”

The post from Hadid comes about a week after one from her younger sister, fellow model Bella Hadid.

Hamas, a militant group that governs Gaza, launched its deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people during a surprise assault on a music festival and border villages. Retaliatory airstrikes by Israel over the past week have killed even more Palestinians, including hundreds of civilians, according to Gaza officials.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children,” the younger Hadid said in her statement last week. “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

“There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of So many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”