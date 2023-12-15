(WHNT) — The IRS is increasing optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

In a release on Thursday, the IRS increased the mileage rate to 67 cents a mile, up 1.5 cents from 2023.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be:

67 cents per mile driven for business use, up 1.5 cents from 2023.

21 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes for qualified active-duty members of the Armed Forces, a decrease of 1 cent from 2023.

14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations; the rate is set by statute and remains unchanged from 2023.

The IRS said that the rates apply to both electric/hybrid vehicles as well as gas/diesel vehicles.

In the release, the government agency reminded taxpayers that they always have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

For more information regarding standard mileage rates and the upcoming changes in 2024, click here.