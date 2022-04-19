BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a natural gas pipeline explosion on the East Reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base, according to base officials.

According to a statement released by the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Unit, two contracted personnel from Energy Transfer LP sustained injuries as a result of the explosion and were taken to a local medical facility for care. The base says the current conditions of the two people injured are unknown at this time.

The explosion happened at 11:40 a.m. and caused a “small fire” they say affected about a half-acre of land, with no further damage to installation property.

“The safety of all those in our community is a top priority,” Col Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing Base Commander said in the statement. “The swift response of our emergency management teams and our community partners played a critical role in minimizing the impact to the installation and local area.”

The base says the incident is unrelated to controlled detonations that occurred in a different area on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday morning, or to ongoing construction on a new I-220 interchange that will connect the interstate to the East Gate of the base.

Earlier Tuesday, Barksdale AFB shared an advisory warning nearby residents of the base of demolitions scheduled to take place through 3 p.m. on the East Reservation. The base said the demolitions took place in a different area of the East Reservation and are not related to the explosion.

In an earlier statement, the base said the cause of the gas well explosion is under investigation.

Pinpoint Doppler shows a significant disturbance that is not precipitation at 11:40 a.m., the same time Barksdale AFB officials say there was a gas well explosion on the East Reservation late Tuesday morning.

Barksdale has referred all additional questions about the pipeline explosion to the pipeline company.