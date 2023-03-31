LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new interactive experience opened Thursday in Las Vegas, allowing visitors to step into “the magical world of Disney.”

It’s an “Immersive Disney Animation” experience that brings favorite Disney characters to life at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip.

Source: Immersive Disney Animation (Kyle Flubacker)

Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale leads the attraction’s creative team.

“As a filmmaker, I am always seeking out ideas that can engage an audience in new and interesting ways and to show them something that they have never seen before,” he said.

The experience is “500,000 cubic feet of projection” on just about everything in the space, including the walls, floor and columns, according to Corey Ross, a producer with Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which partnered with Disney for the experience. In addition to the projections, the floor moves and bubbles float about.

“You’re there. You’re inside the casita in ‘Encanto’ and you’re at Pride Rock for ‘Lion King,'” Ross said in an interview. “We really take you through all of the best moments, and you’re there in person.”

Custom bracelets let the audience share space and interact with the characters.

“It is so wonderful to be immersed in our movies, all surrounded … it is so glorious,” said Dorothy McKim, a member of the creative team. “There are just so many surprises in all of our films that everybody will be able to relate to.”

The show is 50 minutes long, but covers 45 movies. Ticket prices range from $40–$46, depending on the showing, according to the Lighthouse Immersive online ticket portal.

The immersive Disney Animation experience is also showing in 10 other U.S. cities: Atlanta; Boston; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio. Most are currently open for ticketed visitors, though some are scheduled to start showings in coming weeks.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience debuted in Toronto, Ontario, in December 2022, according to Forbes, which described the show as “the latest landmark in the rather sudden explosion of interest in immersive experiences.”