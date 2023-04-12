(WHNT) — In the world of rock n’ roll, the mere sight of a few legendary things has the ability to transport you back a few decades – one of those is Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” guitar.

One of the most recognizable guitars of the MTV Era, “Kramer’s Origins,” hit the auction site, Sotheby’s, with a starting bid of a mere $1.8 million. But you better hurry, because despite not having any bids, the lot is expected to close on April 18.

The Kramer CO176 is described as the first rear-loaded striped guitar Van Halen received from Paul Unkert, who was also known for making the musician’s famous yellow and black double-neck along with supplying the parts for the 5150 guitar Van Halen put together in Kramer’s workshop.

Featuring a double-cut “Strat” style body, the guitar featured in Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” video also touted a Floyd Rose bridge whammy bar, an unvarnished 22-fret maple bolt-on neck (stamped “UNK” on heel) with Kramer sticker on the headstock, unvarnished body and headstock spray painted with Van Halen’s characteristic black and white abstract stripe design on a red ground.

FILE – This July 14, 1984 file photo shows Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, left, performing “Beat It” with Michael Jackson during Jackson’s Victory Tour concert in Irving, Texas. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The instantly recognizable red, white and black stripe paint that was part of Van Halen’s original “Frankenstrat” that the guitarist built in the ’70s just might have a few Boomers draining their retirement accounts.

Speaking of Frankenstrat, another famous guitar of Van Halen’s, sold for $231,250 in 2020, despite his son Wolfgang stating that he didn’t plan to “EVER” sell any of his father’s guitars.

A few other legendary pieces that fetched some pretty pennies include Eric Claption’s 1964 Gibson ES-335 ($847,500), Jerry Garcia’s Tiger Guitar ($957,500), Bob Dylan’s Newport Strat ($965,000), Bob Marley’s Custom Washburn Hawk ($1.2 Million) and Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock Strat ($2 Million) and Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ Guitar ($6 Million).

For a detailed history of Van Halen’s iconic guitar – or maybe to place your bid – you can check out the auction site’s listing here.