HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Airline passengers across the country, including those in North Alabama, spent the morning waiting in airports as their flights were delayed or even cancelled.

An order came down from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early Wednesday, asking airlines to ground all U.S. departures. The agency said this was due to a computer outage.

Operations at Huntsville International Airport (HSV) resumed at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday when the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop and restored its Notice to Air Missions System, the system responsible for notifying pilots of potentially adverse conditions that may impact runways.

HSV management said the morning’s delays will possibly have a trickle-down impact on the rest of the day’s flights.

“This outage happened early in the morning, so what we’re seeing is those flights that take people nonstop to SAN, ATL, or a connecting airport that they’re going to be affected,” Huntsville International Public Relations Manager Mary Swanstrom told News 19. “The fact that those flights did not go out this morning will delay them probably the rest of the day.”

If you have plans to travel, Swanstrom said there are precautions you can take to ensure a smoother travel experience.

“The best thing travelers can do is stay in touch with your airline, subscribe to that app, and get those push notifications. See where your schedule might be going today,” Swanstrom said.

Delayed or not, Swanstrom recommends flyers arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time. For real-time updates on Huntsville International’s arrival and departure times, you can visit flyHuntsville.com.