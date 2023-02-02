(WHNT) — A battle has been waged after Sam’s Club dropped the price of its hot dog combo 12 cents below what Costco famously charges for the same meal.

“A dime and two pennies might not seem like much and we tend to agree,” said Sam’s Club in the announcement. “When it comes to one transaction on one hotdog combo…but there’s a bigger story at play here.”

The long-standing cost of Costco’s hot-dog-and-soda-combo has sat at $1.50 since the mid-1980s, and CEO Craig Jelinek confirmed in past statements that there are no plans to ever increase the price.

Jim Sinegal, co-founder of Costco, actually once threatened to kill Jelinek if he ever raised the price, saying, “If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.”

It’s a dog-eat-dog world.

An ad on the Sam’s Club site promoting the “hot” new deal had what some might deem “fightin’ words.”

“Frankly, it can’t be beat,” read a headline on the website announcing the new deal. “New lower price. Same great hot dog and drink combo, And the free refills are still flowin’.”

Of course, there are other areas where Costco may want to think about doing some slashing since Sam’s Club already offers a lower price for its membership, with $60 being the lowest for Costco versus $50 at Sam’s Club (which was only raised recently due to inflation).

Another difference that sets the two apart is that you don’t have to be a member of Sam’s club to enjoy the combo – the doors are open for everyone in a strategy that not only drives up cafe sales, but could help lure in future members.

“This price decrease is indicative of the journey we’re on – to make the Sam’s Club membership the most valuable subscription you have,” Sam’s Club said. “It’s our job to work on behalf of our members and continue to increase the value of their membership.”