(WHNT) — “Feliz Navidad” and “Santa Baby” are the most popular Christmas songs in multiple U.S. states, according to a new survey from FinanceBuzz.
According to the survey, Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” was the favorite in more states than any other song, earning the top spot in eight different states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.
Three other songs, “Feliz Navidad,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” were the top song in five states each.
Here’s the full list of favorite songs in each state:
- Alabama: Santa Baby
- Alaska: Jingle Bell Rock
- Arizona: Feliz Navidad
- Arkansas: Run Rudolph Run
- California: Feliz Navidad
- Colorado: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Connecticut: Underneath the Tree
- Delaware: A Holly Jolly Christmas
- D.C.: Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season
- Florida: Feliz Navidad
- Georgia: Santa Baby
- Hawaii: Last Christmas
- Idaho: Santa Baby
- Illinois: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Indiana: Run Rudolph Run
- Iowa: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
- Kansas: Jingle Bell Rock
- Kentucky: Run Rudolph Run
- Louisiana: Santa Baby
- Maine: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
- Maryland: The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
- Massachusetts: Last Christmas
- Michigan: The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
- Minnesota: Santa Baby
- Missouri: Santa Baby
- Mississippi: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Montana: Wonderful Christmastime
- Nebraska: Jingle Bell Rock
- Nevada: Feliz Navidad
- New Hampshire: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- New Jersey: Underneath the Tree
- New Mexico: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- New York: Underneath the Tree
- North Carolina: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- North Dakota: Wonderful Christmastime
- Ohio: Underneath the Tree
- Oklahoma: Santa Baby
- Oregon: I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Pennsylvania: (There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
- Rhode Island: Santa Baby
- South Carolina: Run Rudolph Run
- South Dakota: Jingle Bell Rock
- Tennessee: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Texas: Feliz Navidad
- Utah: A Holly Jolly Christmas
- Vermont: White Christmas
- Virginia: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Washington: Last Christmas
- West Virginia: Jingle Bell Rock
- Wisconsin: A Holly Jolly Christmas
- Wyoming: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
The data was collected from Google Trends on top Christmas songs from last year’s Billboard Hot 100. To break ties, the data was collected from the last five years.
