(WHNT) — “Feliz Navidad” and “Santa Baby” are the most popular Christmas songs in multiple U.S. states, according to a new survey from FinanceBuzz.

According to the survey, Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” was the favorite in more states than any other song, earning the top spot in eight different states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.

Three other songs, “Feliz Navidad,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” were the top song in five states each.

Here’s the full list of favorite songs in each state:

Alabama: Santa Baby

Alaska: Jingle Bell Rock

Arizona: Feliz Navidad

Arkansas: Run Rudolph Run

California: Feliz Navidad

Colorado: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Connecticut: Underneath the Tree

Delaware: A Holly Jolly Christmas

D.C.: Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season

Florida: Feliz Navidad

Georgia: Santa Baby

Hawaii: Last Christmas

Idaho: Santa Baby

Illinois: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Indiana: Run Rudolph Run

Iowa: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Kansas: Jingle Bell Rock

Kentucky: Run Rudolph Run

Louisiana: Santa Baby

Maine: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Maryland: The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

Massachusetts: Last Christmas

Michigan: The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

Minnesota: Santa Baby

Missouri: Santa Baby

Mississippi: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Montana: Wonderful Christmastime

Nebraska: Jingle Bell Rock

Nevada: Feliz Navidad

New Hampshire: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

New Jersey: Underneath the Tree

New Mexico: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

New York: Underneath the Tree

North Carolina: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

North Dakota: Wonderful Christmastime

Ohio: Underneath the Tree

Oklahoma: Santa Baby

Oregon: I'll Be Home for Christmas

Pennsylvania: (There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

Rhode Island: Santa Baby

South Carolina: Run Rudolph Run

South Dakota: Jingle Bell Rock

Tennessee: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Texas: Feliz Navidad

Utah: A Holly Jolly Christmas

Vermont: White Christmas

Virginia: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Washington: Last Christmas

West Virginia: Jingle Bell Rock

Wisconsin: A Holly Jolly Christmas

Wyoming: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The data was collected from Google Trends on top Christmas songs from last year’s Billboard Hot 100. To break ties, the data was collected from the last five years.

See the full survey results here.