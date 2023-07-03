HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg teen hopes to win a $10,000 scholarship for a prom dress she created out of duct tape, and she needs your help.

Aubri Sparkman, 17, is a top-five finalist in the National Duct Tape “Stuck at Prom” Scholarship Competition. She said the dress took 14 rolls of duct tape and more than 65 hours to make.

This is her first time creating a dress.

“The theme was inspired by music. I play a lot of instruments. I have like a violin, electric guitar, tambourine, and piano all in the dress. And then the skirt has an actual measure from a song,” Sparkman explained.

“She’s invested so much in this. She’s thought about this. This dress has real meaning to her, and it actually is functional, like she has zippers on it, and she can walk in it. I would love to see her, you know, be able to achieve that, that goal that she said,” said Colby Sparkman, her mother.

The winner will be selected by an online vote. You can vote one time a day until July 12.

To support Sparkman, you can click here.