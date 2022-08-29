JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29.

According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city.

Until the issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has been fixed, there is no reliable, running water in the City of Jackson. This affects more than 100,000 people in the city.

The governor said there is not enough water to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney said neighbors should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will take the lead to distribute drinking water and non-potable water in the city.

The state has created a mobile incident command center, which will help with repairs and improvements at the water treatment plant. Reeves said the City of Jackson will be responsible for half of the cost of the emergency repairs that will be made at the facility.

The command center is expected to be in operation on Tuesday, August 30.

This news comes after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

According to the city, the water shortage is likely to last for the next couple of days.

All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning due to the water issues on Tuesday, August 30.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.